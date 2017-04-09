Norway discovers, defuses explosive

STAVANGER, Norway -- Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo said they neutralized an explosive device found in a busy area of downtown Oslo late Saturday and that they had made an arrest.

Police Chief Vidar Pedersen confirmed that the device, initially described as "bomblike," was an explosive. The police department's Twitter account said it had been defused or neutralized.

Police would not give any details about the arrestee or further information about the device.

Pedersen said the device was found on the street just outside the Groenland underground station, and police swept through the area to remove people from bars and restaurants.

"Every restaurant was being closed," said 23-year-old Malin Myrvold, who watched the police response from a fourth-story window. "You could see cops in heavy armor going in every store and restaurant."

Norway was put on high alert after a truck attack in the capital of neighboring Sweden killed four people. A 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan, accused of carrying out that attack, has been arrested.

