Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Quik Way Road in the ninth

BEST BET Warning Sign in the fourth

LONG SHOT Loyalist in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30 percent)

MEET 136-475 (28.7 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

FAZZLE DAZZLE** was forwardly placed when fourth best in a stronger field of $20,000 conditioned-claimers, and she may have needed the race after a freshening. CHICKEN NOODLE is having blinkers removed after a failed one-race experiment, and her previous local races were solid efforts at a higher claiming price. ELLIE GIRL has shown early speed in consecutive fourth-place finishes. She was claimed by a winning stable and has a license to improve.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Fazzle Dazzle;Franco;Diodoro;9-5

1 Chicken Noodle;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

4 Ellie Girl;Eramia;Young;4-1

5 Sperling;Santana;Mason;7-2

6 Red Fern Doll;Clawson;Daniels;12-1

2 Abby in Pink;Court;McNair;8-1

3 Cape Diva;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Tiz a Lady Now;Roman;Chleborad;20-1

2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $7,500

LOYALIST** was compromised by a wide trip when third as a post-time favorite, and he was a decisive winner just two starts back with today's rider aboard. MAIZE ROAD has competed against the best state-bred runners on the grounds, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. RUNAWAY IDE defeated state-bred conditioned-claimers in a fast clocking, which was his first race under the care of trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Loyalist;Santana;McNair;6-1

1 Maize Road;Canchari;Morse;5-2

7 Runaway Ide;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

10 Captain Payback;Vazquez;Caldwell;5-1

8 Eerily;Rodriguez;Young;6-1

6 Since Forever;Clawson;Broberg;6-1

9 Conquest Perfectlu;Parker;Puhl;12-1

2 Golden York;Birzer;Chleborad;15-1

3 Need a Alibi;St Julien;Brennan;20-1

4 Jebadiah;Roman;Chleborad;20-1

3 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $7,500

SHARM** is taking a significant drop in class after a creditable 3-length defeat, and he is a strong finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. FIRST THOUGHT set a fast and contested pace in a second-place finish at this level, and the beaten favorite is lightly raced and switches to a leading rider. SLEEPWALKER made a strong move into contention on the turn before tiring late in his local debut. He was claimed by winning connections and has a solid shot at good odds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Sharm;Eramia;Broberg;9-2

2 First Thought;Santana;Caldwell;5-2

9 Sleepwalker;Felix;Mason;8-1

5 Forest Mist;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

4 By Golly It's a Cat;De La Cruz;Vance;6-1

8 Backlash;Birzer;Van Berg;8-1

7 Copper Hill;Laviolette;Smith;12-1

1 Asleepinchurch;Roman;Chleborad;8-1

3 Tee Tee;Canchari;Litfin;15-1

4 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

WARNING SIGN**** has finished in-the-money in all four of his career races, including photo finish defeats at this meeting. He is taking a drop in class and is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. TANZANITE crossed the wire just one position behind the top selection after two races at Fair Grounds. Trainer Steve Asmussen is on his way to another local title. SPEAKER JOHN has not raced since July, but he has earned competitive Beyer figures. He appears to be working smartly for his return.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Warning Sign;Vazquez;Caster;2-1

2 Tanzanite;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

1 Speaker John;St Julien;Von Hemel;10-1

5 Hay Listen Up;Franco;Lukas;6-1

7 First Offer;Santana;Stall;5-1

3 Jacob Rocks;Canchari;Martin;8-1

9 Viscosity;Roman;Chleborad;10-1

6 Johnny the Jet;De La Cruz;Riecken;15-1

8 Ninth Hour;Court;Fires;20-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

ONLY LIQUOR** was a two-time runner-up in claiming races before a 4-length loss in starter allowance company. The consistent runner switches to a leading rider and is capable from on or off the pace. HE'SARULER hit the finish line a neck behind the top selection March 12. He is taking a slight class drop and is the one to beat, especially if he can stop a habit of breaking slowly. CASTLETOWN is an exceptionally quick 9-year-old who is taking a significant drop and may steal the race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Only Liquor;Santana;McNair;4-1

1 He'saruler;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

3 Castletown;St Julien;Diodoro;5-1

12 Montezuma Express;Eramia;Broberg;12-1

10 Buck Magic;Franco;Garcia;8-1

14 Sidearm;Franco;Diodoro;10-1

11 Profluent;Laviolette;Campbell;20-1

2 Scott Man;Court;Shorter;8-1

5 Wicked Rascal;Clawson;Richard;12-1

7 Misterbulltoyou;Parker;Puhl;8-1

13 Bracigliano;Felix;Mason;12-1

9 Valid Decision;Roman;Creighton;20-1

4 How About Him;Canchari;Martin;20-1

6 Just Economics;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NELSON'S EL CAMINO** has used his early speed to his advantage in seven consecutive in-the-money finishes. He finished second in a $25,000 claimer when making his local debut, and he has a high percentage trainer-rider team. SNICKERBOXER had a four-race winning streak snapped when overmatched in a second-level allowance. He is spotted well and has proven good from on the lead or far back. BAD STUDENT finished second behind Snickerboxer early in the meeting and gets a rematch after a dominating 4-length optional-claiming victory.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Nelson's El Camino;Santana;Diodoro;3-1

3 Snickerboxer;Vazquez;Villafranco;2-1

8 Bad Student;Thompson;Vance;7-2

6 Smiling Charlie;Birzer;Anderson;12-1

2 Port Aggregate;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

5 The Lone Roo;Parker;Puhl;10-1

1 Flying Mr K.;Felix;Hellman;12-1

4 Flowers for Lisa;Franco;Stuart;12-1

9 Gospel Abe;Canchari;Martin;20-1

7 Purse $80,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SEVIER*** has good works dating back to early February. He represents a stable that excels with first-time starters, and he has landed in a subpar field of maiden allowance sprinters. LIKEITLIKETHAT was beaten only a neck in his career debut at Fair Grounds. A poor start compromised his best in a second race. He has top connections and may lead throughout with a clean break. MO'S MOJO has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures in a pair of fourth-place finishes, and he may appreciate the turn back to a sprint race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Sevier;Santana;Cox;5-2

2 Likeitlikethat;Eramia;Stall;5-1

1 Mo's Mojo;Rocco;Morse;3-1

5 Hard Scramble;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

8 Vandelay;Vazquez;Moquett;9-2

7 Powerful Ally;Franco;Moquett;8-1

3 Ellis the Red;Corbett;Higgins;12-1

4 Athletic Temper;Canchari;Asmussen;15-1

8 Purse $82,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SMELLY CAT** defeated a similar field in his Oaklawn debut, which followed a game victory at Fair Grounds. She is a versatile mare capable of her best regardless of pace. PAGEANT MATERIAL has suffered a pair of recent narrow defeats, but she keeps top rider Ricardo Santana. She is another with versatility. IMPASSE went post-ward as the post-time favorite when third best behind the top two. She drew an inside post and may make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Smelly Cat;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

9 Pageant Material;Santana;Caldwell;7-2

2 Impasse;Franco;Lukas;3-1

4 Anythingyoucando;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

5 Harlan's Rose;Loveberry;Wiggins;8-1

8 Rose to Glory;Parker;Hartman;12-1

10 Por Favor;De La Cruz;Van Berg;15-1

1 Ribbon of Darkness;Thompson;Vance 12-1

3 I'm Indy Havin Fun;Clawson;Wiggins;20-1

6 Arch Arch Baby;Court;Fires;20-1

9 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

QUIK WAY ROAD**** has lost a late lead in consecutive second-place finishes. He is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and deserves strong favoritism. COVINGTON shows good work in south Louisiana, and the unraced colt has winning connections. TRUERIDE is another first-time starter with encouraging workouts, and he has a win-early pedigree.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Quik Way Road;Birzer;Cates;8-5

4 Covington;Santana;Moquett;8-1

5 Trueride;Contreras;Roberts;12-1

11 K J's Nobility;Johnson;Hartlage;6-1

12 Hot Blooded Song;Corbett;Martin;5-1

2 Bay's Commander;Thompson;Cline;10-1

1 Shameful Preacher;De La Cruz;Petalino;12-1

3 Flagon;Court;McBride;12-1

13 Thunderupalley;Roman;Ashauer;12-1

10 Braylen;Loveberry;Myers;15-1

7 Carson's Storm;Rodriguez;Rowland;30-1

8 Fort Given;Quinonez;Irwin;20-1

9 Mostly Sunny;Canchari;Whited;20-1

14 Hackashaq;Cruz;Rose;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Loyalist is a likely overlay in the second, so I'll put him on top of five others in a trifecta wager. The sixth race starts the last 50-cent Pick 4, and a minimum of three horses need to be used. The seventh race drew eight maidens, and once again three runners need to be used. The eighth race has a solid choice in Smelly Cat, but a couple of others bring credentials to win. The ninth race has a "single" in Quik Way Road, which helps cheapen the ticket.

Sports on 04/09/2017