State Division I baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 9, TEXAS STATE 4

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (11-20, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference) scored three runs in the first inning Saturday, three more in the second and another three in the fourth inning to beat Texas State University 9-4 and claim a series victory at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Hunter Owens was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored for the Trojans, who finished with 13 hits. Nik Gifford was 2 for 4 and both Cale Knight and Dalton Thomas went 2 for 5. UALR overcame two errors and left seven runners on base. Starter Ryan LeMoine (1-3) earned his first victory of the season after allowing all 4 runs and 6 hits by Texas State (20-12, 7-4 Sun Belt). LeMoine walked 2 and struck out 6 over 5 innings. Justin Garcia earned his first save after getting 4 strikeouts over 32/3 scoreless relief innings.

ARKANSAS STATE 4,

GEORGIA STATE 2

Arkansas State University (17-14, 6-5 Sun Belt) used a three-run rally in the eighth inning Saturday to defeat Georgia State (11-19, 1-10) and take the series victory at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Grant Hawkins singled to center field to start the rally for the Red Wolves, and he advanced to second on Joe Schrimpf's sacrifice bunt. Garrett Rucker reached on a fielding error, allowing Hawkins to score and tie the game at 2-2. After a pitching change, Rucker scored on Justin Felix's triple down the right-field line to take a 3-2 lead. Felix then scored on Jeremy Brown's double down the right-field line for a 4-2 lead.

Rucker was 2 for 4 to lead Arkansas State, which finished with 6 hits and left 6 runners on base. ASU starter Peyton Culbertson (3-3) held Georgia State to 2 earned runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 11 strikeouts over 8 innings. Tyler Zuber got his fourth save of the season after throwing 2 strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

SOUTHLAND

HOUSTON BAPTIST 5,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

Rigo Aguilar scored on an RBI groundout in the third inning to give the University of Central Arkansas a 3-2 lead Saturday, but Houston Baptist University got single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to get the victory at Husky Field in Houston.

The Bears took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a two-run double by Jansen McCurdy, but the Huskies tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning on a Carey Jones home run. Houston Baptist tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning on a Zane Otten RBI single, then took the lead for good in the seventh on a Blake Thomas RBI single. Otten scored on Spencer Halloran's sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Dusty Wright was 2 for 4 with 1 run scored to lead UCA, which finished with 7 hits. Thomas was 2 for 3 to lead Houston Baptist and Otten was 2 for 4. Cody Davenport (2-1) took the loss in a complete-game effort for the Bears, yielding 4 of the 5 Huskies runs on 8 hits with 2 walks, 1 strikeout and 1 wild pitch.

