1-year-old girl abducted by father in Arkansas, police say

A 1-year-old girl is believed to have been abducted over the weekend in northeast Arkansas by her father, who does not have custody of her, and taken to South Carolina, police said.

The Blytheville Police Department received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of a child abduction, according to a statement.

The child’s mother, 22-year-old Tynese Newmy, said she received a call about noon Saturday from 18-year-old Niambi Talley, the child's aunt. Talley is the sister of the child's father, 23-year-old Kenyatta Talley.

Niambi Talley offered to watch the child for a few hours, authorities said.

Newmy's mother called about four hours later, telling her that Niambi Talley wanted the girl to spend the night.

Newmy declined to allow the child to stay and advised she would pick up her daughter when she got off work around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Sunday morning, Newmy discovered that Kenyatta Talley, of Anderson, S.C., had taken the child and was traveling to his home state, the statement reads.

It was not immediately clear why authorities were notified hours later of the child's disappearance.