Kashmir vote protesters fired on, killed

SRINAGAR, India -- Security forces in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir opened fire Sunday on crowds of people who attacked polling stations where voting for a by-election was taking place, killing five and injuring at least a dozen, officials said.

Protesters tried to snatch or damage electronic voting machines in at least a dozen places in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, said Shantmanu, Kashmir's chief electoral officer, who uses only one name.

The deaths occurred when security forces fired after clashes broke out with protesters who wanted to stop the election for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. The seat had fallen vacant after a lawmaker resigned to protest the killing of civilians during unrest last year.

Police said many protesters were injured in the violence.

Anti-India separatists who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir had called for a boycott of the by-election.

13 Afghan security forces die in attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Insurgents have killed at least 13 Afghan security forces in separate attacks, officials said Sunday, as the country struggles to contain a long-running Taliban insurgency and combat a growing threat from an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the northern Balkh province, said a roadside bomb killed nine security forces and wounded several others the night before in the Chimtal district, where they were waging an ongoing operation against the Taliban. He said five insurgents have been killed and dozens wounded.

Elsewhere, Islamic State militants attacked the Darzab district headquarters in the neighboring Jawzjan province Saturday night. Gunbattles were still underway as of late Sunday, said Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the provincial governor.

"We have asked for reinforcements as well as air support," he said.

Four Afghan reinforcements, including a unit commander, were killed in an ambush as they raced to the scene of the clashes, he said.

New Somali military chief survives blast

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's new military chief survived a suicide car bomb attack Sunday just moments after he was sworn in with a mandate to launch a new offensive against Islamic extremists. Thirteen people were killed in the attack.

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale was traveling in a convoy with senior military officials when the bomb exploded near Somalia's Defense Ministry compound in Mogadishu, police say.

Five soldiers and at least eight civilians traveling in a passing minibus were killed, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior Somali police officer.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jimale was appointed chief of the Somali National Army on Thursday by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who declared Somalia a war zone. The president, who was elected in February, replaced his military and intelligence chiefs and instructed the army to prepare a new offensive against al-Shabab extremists. Mohamed also replaced the country's police chief and Mogadishu's mayor.

Pirates step up activity near Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The brief hijacking of a Lebanese-registered ship has drawn attention to the resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia after five years of inactivity.

Pirates boarded the OS 35, a cargo ship, Saturday evening but then abandoned it Sunday before naval forces rescued the ship, Mohamed Abdirahman, former director of Puntland's marine forces, told The Associated Press.

The pirates were unable to take the crew hostage because they locked themselves in a safe room, said Abdirahman. No pirates were arrested, and international naval forces are now escorting the ship, he said.

The ship was hijacked off the coast of war-torn Yemen near Socotra Island.

Somali pirates in recent weeks have hijacked at least two vessels with foreign crews in the waters off Somalia and Yemen.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/10/2017