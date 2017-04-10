Accidents kill 2 Arkansans

A 36-year-old Benton man died Saturday night when he lost control of a motorcycle on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and hit a light pole, police said.

Roger D. Turner was riding a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle east on the highway near Sixth Street when the wreck happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said Turner's motorcycle hit a light pole on the concrete divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes. He died at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the single-vehicle crash were said to be clear and dry.

A two-car collision in Perry County killed a 59-year-old Little Rock woman early Sunday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Tracey D. Fuhrman was attempting to turn left from Arkansas 9 onto Arkansas 324 at 5:14 a.m. when a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Victor L. Cummings, 45, of Conway struck the driver's side of Fuhrman's 2016 Toyota Scion. Cummings was injured in the wreck.

Metro on 04/10/2017