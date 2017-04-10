Arkansas man arrested after beating victim with tire iron, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday in Little Rock after he beat a victim with a tire iron, police said.

Carlos Castro, 24, of Mabelvale was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. at a residence on Greencrest Drive after he struck the victim several times on the head with the tire iron, police said.

The victim had cuts and marks on his head as well as scratches on his arms, back and chest, officials said.

Police did not specify the relationship between Castro and the victim.

Castro faces a charge of second-degree battery. He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for April 11.