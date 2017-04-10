Home / Latest News /
Arkansas native, author John Grisham calls planned executions 'spectacular train wreck'
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
- Comments (6)
- aAFont Size
In an op-ed, best-selling author and Arkansas native John Grisham, called the state’s plan to execute seven death-row inmates over a span of 11 days a “spectacular train wreck.”
The piece, published Monday by USA Today, also details the writer’s opposition to executing the prisoners based on the fact that one of the three drugs the state plans to use is soon expiring.
“Hutchinson should accept last week’s judicial ruling and abandon this whole misguided schedule,” Grisham wrote. “It undermines the gravity of our legal process and the death penalty itself by denying the [inmates] due process, full access to their lawyers and established clemency proceedings.”
That ruling blocked the execution of an eighth inmate who was scheduled to die later this month based on a 30-day window for clemency hearings.
“Even if Arkansas pulls it off, justice will lose,” Grisham, who is a former attorney, concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas native, author John Grisham calls planned executions 'spectacular train wreck'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments
ARMNAR says... April 10, 2017 at 3:59 p.m.
He is correct.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... April 10, 2017 at 4:03 p.m.
He needs to stick to writing books.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LRDawg says... April 10, 2017 at 4:18 p.m.
Why have a judicial system if we wont abide by it? I guess they did with 1 case....what makes him a better criminal than the others?
( permalink | suggest removal )
Happy1234 says... April 10, 2017 at 4:26 p.m.
W spend a ton of money trying to promote our state as a sane safe beautiful place to visit.
Then we have this major public relations faux pas.
Who thought this public relations nightmare up?
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... April 10, 2017 at 4:29 p.m.
With all due respect to the fertile minded Mr. Grisham, didn't the accused enjoy the benefit of "due process" at trial? Or, is Grisham of the opinion a firing squad is preferable to drugs? Either way, I would guess the families of the victims would beg to differ.
.
Hey armnar - He's correct about like you were correct when you promised and guaranteed Hillary would be the next POTUS. LMAO!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Government4thePeople says... April 10, 2017 at 4:32 p.m.
Uhh, no. These guys have all had their automatic appeals to higher courts and their convictions have been upheld. One more review by the Governor is just another waste of time. These guys committed brutal murder of an innocent person and it's time for them to pay for it. The jury, law enforcement, and family members who suffered these tragedies deserve justice, not another review. It is utterly ridiculous that one single man, the Governor, can undo in a matter of days what a plethora of other people accomplished through years and years of suffering. Neither he, nor the parole board lived through the nightmares that all of those other folks did. Skip the needle and bring out the firing squad. Enough already.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.