Teen dies in Arkansas wreck after vehicle runs off road

A vehicle ran off a Washington County road and hit a tree Sunday morning, killing a teenage driver, police said.

A 2014 Honda was traveling west in the 4000 block of West Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Honda crossed the center lane, continued over a curb through grass and struck a tree, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m., officials said. The minor was not identified by state police.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.

The death is the 130th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.