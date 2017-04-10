Arkansas woman killed after car leaves state highway, hits trees

An Arkansas woman was killed after her car veered off a state highway into a ditch and hit several trees Sunday morning, officials said.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. as Marion Pruett, 56, of Paragould was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata north on Arkansas 135 about two miles south of Lafe in Greene County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Sonata left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck several trees, police said. Pruett was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.

At least 129 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.