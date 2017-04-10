Home / Latest News /
45 pairs of Air Jordans, 3 TVs, jewelry reported stolen from Little Rock home
A 22-year-old woman told police Sunday that her home in Little Rock was broken into over the weekend and that the burglars took 45 pairs of red Air Jordans, three black TVs, a black Apple Watch and some gold jewelry.
The victim told authorities that she had been out of town from Friday until Sunday. She called police around 9 p.m. Sunday because nearly $13,000 worth of property had been stolen from her house on Rosemont Drive while she was gone, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Authorities said the burglars entered through her guest bedroom window. The resident had posted on Facebook that she was away on vacation, the report said.
Police searched for fingerprints in the house but didn’t find any. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
JIMBOB47 says... April 10, 2017 at 3:43 p.m.
So, exactly what kind of 'business' is she running out of her house? 45 pairs of Jordons? Are you kidding me?
Marks says... April 10, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
And did she obtain the 45 pairs of Air Jordans legally?
TravisBickle says... April 10, 2017 at 4:32 p.m.
Posted on Facebook she was on vacation??? Doh.
