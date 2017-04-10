Dallas immigration rally draws a crowd

DALLAS — Thousands of people rallied in downtown Dallas on Sunday to call for an overhaul of the nation’s immigration system and for an end to what organizers said is an aggressive deportation policy.

Organizers who called Sunday’s event the “Dallas Mega March” said President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting travel from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East are discriminatory. Those orders have been blocked in court.

Organizers also said they want an end to hate crimes and hate speech they contend have proliferated since the November presidential election.

The march began at the Dallas Catholic cathedral and ended nearly 1½ miles away with a rally at Dallas City Hall.

Dallas teacher Esseiny Alanis, a Mexican immigrant, stood with two fourth-grade students during the rally.

“Every child deserves a right to go to school without fear of losing a parent,” Alanis said, referring to the threat of deportation.

A number of Trump supporters gathered nearby.

Police said there were no arrests.

Wisconsin magazine on chopping block

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed ending a beloved magazine published by the state Department of Natural Resources highlighting Wisconsin’s natural splendor.

The proposal to stop publishing Wisconsin Natural Resources after this year has angered its readership and has some Democrats and conservationists wondering if the pro-industry, Republican governor wants to pull the plug because the publication promotes science.

Walker argues that the state shouldn’t be in the publishing game and that the Department of Natural Resources could reach more people through social media.

Many of the magazine’s readers are older and don’t get their news through the Internet, though, and they say there’s no reason to get rid of the nearly century-old publication, which is sustained by subscriptions. It had nearly 84,000 subscribers as of December.

Dozens ill from synthetic marijuana use

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin authorities said more than three dozen people were treated over the weekend for illness related to synthetic marijuana use.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that at least 14 of the victims Saturday were taken to hospitals by Austin-Travis County emergency medical service teams.

The newspaper said police and EMS crews made frequent runs to a homeless center in downtown Austin to respond to reports of people who were convulsing, who had passed out or who had become violent. The symptoms are related to use of the synthetic street drug, also known as K2.

City officials said last week that they’ve made 64 arrests related to delivery or possession of the drug.

Arrest made in Charlotte arson attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte authorities said they arrested a black man Sunday in what they described as a racially tinged arson attack on an immigrant-owned store specializing in goods from the Indian subcontinent.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement that Curtis Flournoy, 32, was charged with multiple counts including ethnic intimidation and burning a commercial building.

Authorities said previously that someone set a fire Thursday at the Central Market that burned itself out. According to police, a window was broken with a rock, and a threatening note at the scene was signed “White America.”

A police news release said the note “stated the suspect did not want any refugee business owners and that they would torture the owner if they did not leave and go back to where they came from.”

No one was injured.

The store’s owner, Kamal Dhimel, previously lived in Nepal and Bhutan before traveling to the U.S. in 2010. The store that he started in 2014 sells goods from Nepal, India and Pakistan among other countries.

He told The Charlotte Observer last week that he hadn’t faced anti-immigrant attitudes in the U.S. before now.

A Section on 04/10/2017