Clerk shot in attempted robbery at Little Rock gas station; police link to earlier holdup, gunfire

A clerk at a Little Rock gas station was shot early Monday morning during an attempted robbery that occurred less than an hour after shots were fired during a holdup at another business, authorities said.

Altuwaiti Mohamed, 33, was taken to UAMS Medical Center after he was shot shortly after 12:30 a.m. at Asher One Stop, 2608 S. Maple St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. It did not detail the severity of his injuries.

Investigators responded to the scene and watched surveillance video that showed two men in the business. One "engaged" with the clerk while the second stood by the exit, and they both acted as though they were leaving when one of them attempted to open a door to access the area behind the counter, the report said.

The clerk tried to close the door, and one of the assailants shot him with a handgun, the report said.

The two would-be robbers then fled west.

Police believe the two assailants were among three people who about a half-hour earlier robbed the Freeway Mart at the Hess gas station at 7515 Baseline Road.

In that holdup, a worker told police one of the three men demanded cash and then "shot two rounds toward" a clerk when he didn't immediately comply. The clerk then handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the trio of robbers ran east. No injuries were reported.

Authorities searched the areas around both gas stations but didn't make any arrests.

The robbers were said to be black men with thin builds whose heights ranged from 5 foot 5 to 5 foot 7. One appeared to be 16 or 17 while the others were described to be about 18 to 20 years old.