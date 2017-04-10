Former Oklahoma State commit hosts Hogs, might visit this weekend

Point guard Amauri Hardy hosted Arkansas for a visit on Sunday and he might make his way to Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit.

Coach Mike Anderson along with assistants Scotty Thurman and T.J. Cleveland traveled to North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Mich. to see Hardy.

The trip was a success, said Hardy.

“They have my best interest,” said Hardy, who reports receiving an offer during the visit. “They play 10 guys because of their play style. They let the guys play on offense, but really put a strong emphasis on the defensive side because it can lead to offense. Basically a guy like myself is that missing piece in them becoming a championship team.”

Hardy, 6-2, 175 committed to Oklahoma State in December, but reopened his recruiting when Cowboys coach Brad Underwood left to take the Illinois job. He said he and Thurman are building a relaltionship.

“He’s seems to be a great guy,” Hardy said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. We talk just about everyday. He told me he's open any questions I have for him and he'll give me his take on it. But right now we’re just really trying get to know each other more.”

A visit to Arkansas this weekend is a possibility.

“Supposedly, yes, but nothing is finalized just yet,” Hardy said.

No decision has been made on other visits.

"I haven't yet decided," he said.

Hardy, who averaged 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists this past season, is looking for a school that has a strong alumni base that’s willing help with business contacts.

“What school really has my best interest, also that’s gives me an opportunity to succeed and go on to do great things beyond the basketball,” Hardy said. “Having the opportunity to do something beyond basketball. “