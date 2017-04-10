Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 10, 2017, 5:01 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Fox investigating sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:45 p.m.

file-in-this-oct-1-2015-file-photo-bill-oreilly-of-the-fox-news-channel-program-quotthe-oreilly-factorquot-poses-for-photos-in-new-york-ox2019reilly-says-in-a-statement-posted-to-his-website-that-he-is-x201cvulnerable-to-lawsuitsx201d-because-of-his-high-profile-job-in-response-to-a-new-york-times-report-saturday-april-1-2017-detailing-payouts-made-to-settle-accusations-of-sexual-harassment-and-other-inappropriate-behavior-fox-newsx2019-parent-company-21st-century-fox-backed-him-in-a-statement-ap-photorichard-drew-file

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program &quot;The O'Reilly Factor,&quot; poses for photos in New York. O&#x2019;Reilly says in a statement posted to his website that he is &#x201c;vulnerable to lawsuits&#x201d; because of his high-profile job in response to a New York Times report, Saturday, April 1, 2017, detailing payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. Fox News&#x2019; parent company 21st Century Fox backed him in a statement. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)


NEW YORK — Amid allegations of sexual harassment by Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly, the network's parent company 21st Century Fox has launched an investigation.

The probe comes in response to a complaint lodged last week by Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor.

"21st Century Fox investigates all complaints," the company said in a statement.

As part of the investigation, Walsh and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, had a two-hour telephone interview with four Fox News lawyers Monday afternoon, Bloom said.

Last week, The New York Times reported that five women had been paid $13 million to settle allegations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate conduct by O'Reilly. He has denied all the allegations. Since the allegations surfaced, dozens of advertisers have pulled their spots from O'Reilly's show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fox investigating sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online