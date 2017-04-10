Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 10, 2017, 6:23 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:01 a.m.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, was in Colorado last week for an insurance meeting. While there, he asked several residents about the state’s recreational-marijuana industry. An article Sunday about Arkansas’ medical-marijuana laws mentioned Rapert’s Colorado trip but not that he was there on business.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

