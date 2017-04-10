Getting it straight

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, was in Colorado last week for an insurance meeting. While there, he asked several residents about the state’s recreational-marijuana industry. An article Sunday about Arkansas’ medical-marijuana laws mentioned Rapert’s Colorado trip but not that he was there on business.
