Police: Gunman demands cash from worker outside west Little Rock hotel

A gunman demanded cash from a worker conducting "routine rounds" outside a west Little Rock hotel early Sunday, authorities said.

It happened about 4:15 a.m. at the Candlewood Suites at 10520 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 30-year-old victim told police he had walked around the building, checked the parking lot and was heading back into the hotel when a robber came from behind, pushed a handgun into his back and demanded cash, the report said.

The victim said he didn't have anything, and the gunman fled after patting down the man's pockets, police said.

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

No injuries were reported.