Man robbed of $14 by 1-eyed assailant with knife in downtown Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 2:51 p.m.
- Comment (1)
A homeless man was robbed of $14 by a one-eyed acquaintance in downtown Little Rock early Sunday, police said.
The 34-year-old victim told police that he was east of Buffington Towers at 224 E. 7th St. around 3:10 a.m. Sunday when a man he knew only as “Michael” walked up to him.
The acquaintance pulled out a knife and demanded money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The robber took $14 in cash from the victim, pushed him on the ground, then ran away, the report said.
The man with the knife was described as a black man who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed 170 pounds and had gray hair and a gray beard. The victim said the man was missing his left eye and wore all-brown clothing.
Authorities said the victim sustained minor injuries from being pushed to the ground. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
TravisBickle says... April 10, 2017 at 3:12 p.m.
Did he also have a peg leg? Maybe it was a pirate!
( permalink | suggest removal )
