State police: Arkansas man dies more than week after crashing Porsche

A Hot Springs man died Sunday from injuries he sustained after driving off the road and into trees last month, state police say.

Addison Samuels, 35, was driving his 1999 Porsche north on Arkansas 7 in Hot Spring County shortly before 2:30 a.m. March 28 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, then crossed both lanes of traffic and ran off the road again, according to an Arkansas State Police report released Monday.

Samuels’ car crashed into a line of trees, the report said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck. No one else was reported injured.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Samuels died Sunday. There have been 131 deaths from crashes on state roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.