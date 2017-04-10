• Mohammed bin Salman, deputy crown prince of Saudi Arabia, said plans for a Six Flags theme park in a new entertainment city include a safari area and that the city will serve as a recreational destination for young Saudis as well as create jobs.

• Kate Kimble, police spokesman in Fort Collins, Colo., told the Coloradoan that a 22-year-old woman, after her boyfriend was arrested, struck an officer, prompting the officer -- as seen in a video shared widely on social media -- to throw the woman face-first onto a sidewalk, behavior Kimble said was "standard arrest control."

• Philippe Sacher, a 38-year-old from Munich, described as "out of the ordinary" a half-marathon he ran in Pyongyang, North Korea, which holds the race annually, to the delight of hundreds of foreign runners, as part of nationwide festivities to mark the birthday of the late Kim Il Sung, the country's "eternal president."

• Ricky Reed, fire battalion chief in Taylors, S.C., said several children were hospitalized after a gust of wind lifted into the air a bounce house at a church carnival near Greenville.

• Nurendra Aryal, a Nepalese forest officer, said authorities were searching for poachers who, under the cover of a stormy night, entered the Chitwan National Forest in southern Nepal and killed a rare, one-horned rhinoceros, cutting off the horn.

• Amanda Barnes, Williamson County, Ill., clerk, said the election for village president in Colp that resulted in a tie will be decided later this month with a coin toss, as dictated by state law.

• Supreet Kaur, a television news anchor for India's IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state, was lauded across India for her composure while reading a morning news bulletin that described a fatal road crash in which one of the three victims was her husband.

• Sgt. James Leonard of the sheriff's office in Saratoga County, N.Y., described the "curdling scream" that led authorities following the path of a sewer main to find, a half-mile away, a 14-year-old boy who had fallen in while playing with friends.

• Jackie Marchbanks of Norman, Okla., said she couldn't be more proud of her 16-year-old daughter, Makenna, who began a shoe-collection program, Makenna's Sole Purpose, through which she has collected hundreds of pairs of shoes to distribute to families that can't afford them.

A Section on 04/10/2017