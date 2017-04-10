Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 10, 2017, 12:14 p.m.

McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

file-in-this-jan-27-2016-file-photo-senate-armed-services-committee-chairman-sen-john-mccain-r-ariz-speaks-during-a-hearing-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-mccain-is-feeling-the-heat-from-some-republican-voters-angry-that-he-pulled-his-support-from-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-over-a-2005-recording-of-trump-making-crude-comments-about-women-ap-photosusan-walsh-file

BELGRADE, Serbia — U.S. Sen. John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children.

The Republican senator said Monday at a news conference in Belgrade that he believes "the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base."

He said, "I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again."

McCain said the U.S. should take out Syria's air force as part of stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad from repeating such attacks in the future.

He said "the United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

mohinder says... April 10, 2017 at 11:48 a.m.

Psycho war-monger McCain

