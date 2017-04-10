Home / Latest News /
McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
BELGRADE, Serbia — U.S. Sen. John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children.
The Republican senator said Monday at a news conference in Belgrade that he believes "the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base."
He said, "I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again."
McCain said the U.S. should take out Syria's air force as part of stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad from repeating such attacks in the future.
He said "the United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today."
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
mohinder says... April 10, 2017 at 11:48 a.m.
Psycho war-monger McCain
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.