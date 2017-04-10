• Fans lined up before dawn Sunday to pay their final respects to music legend Chuck Berry, roughly three weeks after his death at age 90 near his hometown of St. Louis. The Pageant, a club where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which was followed by a private service and celebration for the musician's family and friends. As fans filed past Berry's open coffin, which has his beloved cherry-red Gibson ES-335 electric guitar bolted to the inside of its lid, a musician outside played Berry standards such as "Johnny B. Goode," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven." Among the flower arrangements in the hall was one in the shape of a guitar sent by The Rolling Stones, one of the many bands influenced by the St. Louis rock 'n' roller. When Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards spoke about Berry at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 1986 induction ceremony -- Berry was the first person inducted from that inaugural class -- he said Berry was the one who started it all. Berry inspired a generation of guitar players and rock bands, including the Beatles. His songs have been covered by country, pop and rock artists such as AC/DC and Buck Owens, and his riffs live on in numerous songs. Well before the rise of Bob Dylan, Berry wedded social commentary to the beat and rush of popular music. "Everything I wrote about wasn't about me, but about the people listening," Berry once said.

• Spotify Ltd. said it has pulled most of the catalog of Jay Z from its streaming service at the request of the rapper, who owns rival music service Tidal. None of Jay Z's 12 studio albums were available on Spotify as of Saturday, leaving only ones collaborated with R&B singer R. Kelly listed on his profile. He acquired Tidal in 2014 to give his peers a greater share of the proceeds from streaming services, which now account for more than half of all U.S. record industry sales. Representatives for Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Tidal didn't respond to requests for comment about the latest move. Spotify is the market leader in music streaming with 50 million paying subscribers. Yet more than half of its users listen for free, a source of tension with artist and record labels. Several of Jay Z's co-owners and frequent collaborators have released music exclusively on Tidal for brief windows before making them available elsewhere.

A Section on 04/10/2017