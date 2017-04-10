100 years ago

April 10, 1917

• BENTONVILLE -- The fruit and berry district of north Arkansas weathered an unexpected frost last night with scarcely appreciable damage. Low temperatures, with frost and a slight freeze, were general throughout this section, but fruit men say that the total loss will be almost nil. The damage will be confined to the very early strawberries, some of which were in full bloom. In this case the frost may result in delaying the beginning of berry shipping a few days, with scarcely any financial loss.

50 years ago

April 10, 1967

• Mayor Laman of North Little Rock said Sunday that he would be pushing hard tonight at the City Council meeting for approval of a resolution that would result in an application for participation in the federal Model Cities Program, a pilot project something like Urban Renewal. Laman said a sizable conservative faction in North Little Rock was working hard to try to defeat the project. "They [the conservatives] have been calling around all week to get their friends to pack the chambers and holler 'federal interference,'" he said.

25 years ago

April 10, 1992

• Investigators looking into the destruction at a North Little Rock medical building April 3 said Thursday that they had determined where the fire started but not what caused it. The fire at the McCain Professional Building at 3629 McCain Blvd. began in a crawl space in the southeast section of the building, said Jerry Dennis, a supervisory agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Baton Rouge, La. Dennis has been at the fire site as a member of ATF's division response team.

10 years ago

April 10, 2007

• The Arkansas Board of Education on Monday withdrew conditional approval of a Texarkana School District plan to operate a charter school in a local church after a frustrated district leader said he could not meet some unexpected state requirements in time to get final state board approval. "Needless to say, I am very disappointed in this process," Texarkana Superintendent Paul Dee Human said in notifying the state Department of Education that the district was withdrawing its application for the Mount Grove Preparatory Academy and would resubmit it next year. "It seems that we are being misled and stonewalled," Human wrote. "People that actually work in the trenches trying to find answers to help kids deserve better than this."

