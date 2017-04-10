Plane’s fire alarm cuts flight short

MODESTO, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight headed from Sacramento to San Diego was forced to make an unexpected landing after a warning light indicated a possible fire in the plane’s cargo area, authorities said Sunday.

Alaska Airlines Flight 3391, which was operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed smoothly Sunday at Modesto City-County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a cargo fire warning light led the plane to be diverted to Modesto shortly before 7 a.m. Pacific time.

The Modesto Fire Department said firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to examine the cargo area and received a “positive heat signal” but saw no flames. They said the plane’s fire-extinguishing system had been activated.

SkyWest spokesman Marissa Snow said the 55 passengers who were aboard were put on buses and taken back to Sacramento, about 75 miles north.