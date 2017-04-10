Home / Latest News /
Police say man crashed car into pole after seeing spider in his lap
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap.
Ephrata Township police didn't release the name of the man involved in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the man escaped injury, but his vehicle had to be towed.
