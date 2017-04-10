Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 10, 2017, 12:13 p.m.

Police say man crashed car into pole after seeing spider in his lap

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.


EPHRATA, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap.

Ephrata Township police didn't release the name of the man involved in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man escaped injury, but his vehicle had to be towed.

