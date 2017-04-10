Police: 22-year-old arrested after found at Arkansas laundromat with meth, loaded gun

A 22-year-old Arkansas man was arrested after police found him in a laundromat with meth and a loaded gun, officials say.

Officers arrived at Super Suds Coin Laundry at 1000 Stone St. in Jacksonville early Monday in response to reports of people breaking into machines, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

Tyrone Nathaniel Lee Jordan, 22, of Jacksonville was sitting near the front door of the business with a green backpack, authorities said. When an officer learned Jordan might be wanted for a probation violation, police tried to arrest him, according to the report.

Authorities said Jordan tried to run but was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. When he was searched, police said, they found “a small plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance.” Inside the backpack, authorities said they found a loaded gun and two small bags of a “white crystal substance.”

Jordan was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a felony; possession of meth with purpose to deliver, a felony; possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony, according to the report. Jail records show he also faces charges of probation revocation and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail. An April 13 court date has been scheduled.

Jordan pled guilty to two counts of possession of meth/cocaine with purpose to deliver as well as one count of theft by receiving a firearm July 7, 2016. At the time of his arrest Monday, he was serving five years of supervised probation for his July 7 conviction.