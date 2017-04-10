Severe weather, drenching rain possible in parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say a storm system could bring severe storms and flash floods to parts of Arkansas early this week.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are likely Monday as a cold front moves into Arkansas. Forecasters say the overall threat for severe weather is low, but there is the risk of an isolated strong storm, especially in southwest Arkansas.

Heavy rainfall will likely accompany the storms, and forecasters say some areas of Arkansas could see up to 2 inches of rain through Tuesday.