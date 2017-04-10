Student robbed at gunpoint while returning to dorm at Little Rock college, cops say

A 20-year-old student at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint while returning to his dorm Friday night, authorities said.

The victim told investigators he was walking in the 1600 block of West 16th Street when he was approached about 8:40 p.m. by a man with a handgun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman told him to "walk in front of" an address in the 1700 block of Wolfe Street, the report said, noting the assailant made off with the victim's wallet and phone.

The gunman and another man who was with him ran west on 17th Street after getting the items.

Officers searched the area but didn't make any arrests.