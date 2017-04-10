Style: 'Riverdance' flows to Robinson Center

Bobby Hodges was 6 years old and watching the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with his brother in their hometown of Bristol, England, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The show included a seven-minute interval act that blended Irish music and dance called “Riverdance.” Right afterward, the Hodges boys signed up for dance classes.

Hodges has worked his way up the Irish dance ladder and is now one of three lead male dancers for Riverdance — The 20th Anniversary World Tour, with five performances Friday-Sunday at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.