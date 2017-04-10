Home / Latest News /
Teen arrested after firing shots at 2 men in Little Rock park, police say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday night after, police say, he fired shots at two men while they were sitting in a truck at a Little Rock park.
Authorities arrested Rigoberto Gonzalez Sanchez of Little Rock around 8:40 p.m. Friday after a 37-year-old man told police that Sanchez shot at him and another man while they were inside his red pickup at Wakefield Park, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 37-year-old told officers that Sanchez fired from another vehicle. Authorities found bullet holes in the driver’s side of the victim's red Chevrolet pickup, according to the report.
The victim identified Sanchez in a photo lineup, police said.
Sanchez faces two counts of committing a terroristic act, a felony.
He is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail. A Friday court date has been scheduled.
