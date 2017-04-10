U.S. 67/167 work to shut, shift lanes

Construction on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville will require lane closures and shifting traffic onto new lanes overnight today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes will take place from 9 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Tuesday to allow crews to shift northbound traffic from existing lanes onto newly constructed lanes, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic won't be affected by the closures or the traffic shift, the department said.

Metro on 04/10/2017