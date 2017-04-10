Week later, $177M jackpot-winning ticket bought in Arkansas not yet claimed

More than a week after it was revealed that a Mega Millions ticket worth $177 million was sold in Arkansas, the winner has yet to step forward to claim the prize. But lottery officials say there's no big hurry.

The lucky ticket was purchased March 30 at the All Stop Valero at 408 E. 22nd St. in Stuttgart and was the sole jackpot winner in the March 31 drawing.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date, or until Sept. 27, to claim the prize.

Lottery director Bishop Woosley said the winner should "take his or her time" before heading to the agency's downtown Little Rock office, where the ticket must be claimed in person.

"This is a life-changing event,” Woosley said in a statement. “It is a good idea for winners to seek professional advice to help them prepare for how to handle this kind of situation. We also encourage the winner to contact us before coming in. We want to make the process as easy as possible.”

The ticket is the biggest winner ever sold in Arkansas.