Woman walking in west Little Rock robbed by assailant who grabbed purse, police say

A 67-year-old Lonoke woman was robbed early Friday by an assailant who came up behind her and grabbed her purse while she was walking in west Little Rock, authorities said.

The victim told investigators she was walking along Markham Street across the Interstate 430 overpass about 3:30 a.m. when someone came up behind her, told her not to turn around and took hold of her purse, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber then removed a change pouch containing the woman's credit and debit cards and identification before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The woman was unable to provide a description of the robber, police said.