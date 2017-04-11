4 Kashmiri rebels killed, India says

SRINAGAR, India — Four suspected rebels were killed in fighting with the Indian army in Kashmir, and businesses and schools in the disputed region closed Monday in response to a separatists’ call to protest the killing of eight civilians by government forces during a weekend by-election, officials said.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a gunbattle occurred Sunday night after the four militants crossed from the Pakistani side of the Himalayan territory into the Indian-held portion of Kashmir in Keran sector.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Meanwhile, a strike called by separatists who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir brought the region to a standstill Monday.

Widespread protests and clashes Sunday marred a by-election for a vacant seat in India’s Parliament as thousands of people attacked polling stations.