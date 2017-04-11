4 Kashmiri rebels killed, India says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:00 a.m.
SRINAGAR, India — Four suspected rebels were killed in fighting with the Indian army in Kashmir, and businesses and schools in the disputed region closed Monday in response to a separatists’ call to protest the killing of eight civilians by government forces during a weekend by-election, officials said.
Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said a gunbattle occurred Sunday night after the four militants crossed from the Pakistani side of the Himalayan territory into the Indian-held portion of Kashmir in Keran sector.
There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
Meanwhile, a strike called by separatists who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir brought the region to a standstill Monday.
Widespread protests and clashes Sunday marred a by-election for a vacant seat in India’s Parliament as thousands of people attacked polling stations.
Print Headline: 4 Kashmiri rebels killed, India says
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 4 Kashmiri rebels killed, India says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.