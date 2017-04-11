Home / Latest News /
5-foot python found stuffed in hotel room drawer
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker at a Massachusetts hotel got a slithery surprise while cleaning a room — a 5-foot snake left in a drawer.
The Telegram & Gazette reported that staff at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester called animal control last week, who took the ball python to Central Mass. Aquatics, a pet supply store.
General manager Rod Dzivasen said the snake appeared to be in good health.
Officials don't think the snake was in the room for long. Police say the person renting the room and believed to be the snake's owner had checked out the previous day. It's likely no one will be charged.
Dzivasen said the snakes are native to Africa and could not survive outside a New England winter, but he advised against abandoning them.
