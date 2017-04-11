Police: Group of women board Little Rock school bus, hit 2 students

Several women and a 16-year-old beat two high school students on a Little Rock School District bus Friday afternoon, police said.

The school bus stopped in front of King’s Crossing Apartments in the 6800 block of Forbing Road to let students off about 4 p.m. Friday, a Little Rock Police Department report said. Instead of students getting off the bus, about eight women got on, according to the report. The bus driver tried to close the door, but police said the women held it open.

One of the eight women was the mother of a 16-year-old, the report said. She, her child and the other women began beating an 18-year-old and 16-year-old who were sitting in the back of the bus, police said.

Authorities said the 18-year-old victim wasn’t injured in the fight, but the 16-year-old might have sustained a broken nose.

Police said school security was also at the scene of the incident. School security officers told police that the two victims had been threatened earlier in the day while they were at school.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said any charges filed in the incident would be misdemeanors.