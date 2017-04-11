Arkansas gets emergency funds to fix storm-damaged roads

LITTLE ROCK — The state highway department says Arkansas has received more than $14 million in emergency federal funding to repair roads that were damaged in storms that hit the state beginning in late 2015.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said Tuesday that the funding came from Federal Highway Administration's emergency relief program.

Severe storms, tornadoes and floods struck Arkansas just before Christmas in 2015, and officials say that caused extensive pavement damage and erosion near many bridges and culverts. The storms also triggered erosion on embankments and led to several landslides in rural parts of the state.

The highway department says Congress authorized the funds in a vote last December.