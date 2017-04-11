Arkansas man gets 10 years in shooting, drug case in which marijuana package received

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Monday to charges filed in a shooting and a drug case in which 4 pounds of marijuana was delivered to a Garland County home.

Leray G. Davis, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the two cases, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

In August 2016, Davis shot a 29-year-old man in the hip at a mobile home in the 200 block of Arkansas 290, the newspaper reported. He pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree battery in that case.

In December, investigators intercepted a package scheduled to be delivered to a residence on Alanna Drive south of Hot Springs and found it contained 4 pounds of high-grade marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit quoted by the Sentinel-Record.

Authorities later delivered the package to the home and kept watch until Davis picked it up and drove away. The vehicle was stopped a short time later, and Davis was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in that case. Prosecutors dropped two other counts.

Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.