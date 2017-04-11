Arkansas sheriff's deputy opens fire during struggle; shots miss, suspect escapes, police say

A corporal with the Jefferson County sheriff's office opened fire twice during a struggle with a suspect in a domestic battery early Tuesday, but both shots missed, and the man escaped, authorities said.

The sheriff's deputy was not named pending an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The man he was trying to arrest was identified as 23-year-old Demetrius B. Ruff Jr. He is wanted on charges of second-degree battery on a police officer and third-degree battery.

The deputy works as a courtesy law enforcement officer at Greenwood Manor Apartment Complex, where he responded along with a Pine Bluff police officer to a reported domestic disturbance in one unit around 7:30 a.m., Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. said in a statement. The complex is located at 3200 S. Fir St. in Pine Bluff.

The two lawmen located the victim bleeding from her face and then found Ruff in a rear bedroom, the statement said. The deputy tried to arrest him, but "Ruff refused and a struggle ensued between the two," Woods wrote.

"The corporal fell during the struggle at which time he reported being struck in the face by Ruff at least two times," Woods wrote. "The corporal responded by drawing his service weapon and discharging two [shots] missing Ruff."

The corporal was said to be dazed but not seriously injured. The Pine Bluff officer "required medical attention and several stitches" for injuries sustained at some point in the struggle, the statement noted.

Ruff ran off and was not located.