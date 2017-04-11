Home / Latest News /
Arkansas teen charged in armed robbery where victim 'football tackled'
An 18-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested on charges stemming from a Friday night armed robbery in Hot Springs.
Landon Kyle Davis of Hot Springs remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $35,000. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
The victim told investigators someone got out of Chevy Cobalt around 7 p.m. Friday on South Street and "football tackled him," according to a probable cause affidavit quoted in Tuesday's Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.
Two other people then got out of the vehicle and one known to the victim as "Landon" pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and robbed him of $150 in cash, police said.
Davis was arrested hours later during a traffic stop. Police say he had a plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana in it at the time.
Online court records show Davis entered a not guilty plea to the charges in a Monday court appearance.
