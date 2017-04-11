Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas teen charged in armed robbery where victim 'football tackled'

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.

landon-davis

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Landon Davis

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An 18-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested on charges stemming from a Friday night armed robbery in Hot Springs.

Landon Kyle Davis of Hot Springs remained in the Garland County jail Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $35,000. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim told investigators someone got out of Chevy Cobalt around 7 p.m. Friday on South Street and "football tackled him," according to a probable cause affidavit quoted in Tuesday's Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Two other people then got out of the vehicle and one known to the victim as "Landon" pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and robbed him of $150 in cash, police said.

Davis was arrested hours later during a traffic stop. Police say he had a plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana in it at the time.

Online court records show Davis entered a not guilty plea to the charges in a Monday court appearance.

Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas teen charged in armed robbery where victim 'football tackled'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online