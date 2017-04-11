Ball park is a hit

It didn't take long for everybody to figure out one of the best places in central Arkansas to enjoy last weekend's spectacular weather: Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Arkansas Travelers' opening-night home game Thursday against the Corpus Christi Hooks drew 5,790 baseball fans. On Friday night, attendance was 8,445. Saturday night did even better: 8,887. And Sunday kept the ball rolling with an afternoon game that brought in 5,157 (others probably couldn't escape spring cleaning and yard work).

The park offers 5,800 fixed seats, with space for an additional 1,500 on the berms.

The all-new Travelers team, which recently signed a two-year player development contract to become the Texas League AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is playing 140 games in 151 days this season, with 70 of them at home. Since the Travelers' move to Dickey-Stephens in 2007, it didn't take all that long to overcome doubts that it wouldn't have the cachet of old Ray Winder Field. It helps that access to the handsome north shore facility, red brick with vaulted entry portals and a clock tower reflecting North Little Rock's heritage as a railroad hub, is breezy, spacious, and easy to access, especially now that the new Broadway Bridge is open.

Not a big baseball fan? No worries. The park has a children's play area, a Travelers museum with photos, trophies and memorabilia, plus food. Lots of food like corn dogs, funnel cakes, a bacon station (with Petit Jean bacon in a cup as well as BLTs), pizza, and a hot dog bar where diners can put together a personalized combo of baseball's signature snack. Need a beer with that dog? Local favorites such as Diamond Bear, Core, and Ozark Pale Ale are among the choices.

For those who missed out on opening weekend, there's much more to come with home games continuing through Sept. 4. If a special occasion is required, take your pick: Kids' Day, Senior Day, Fireworks Night, Murder Mystery Theme Night, Star Wars Theme Night, $1 Hot Dog Night ... And one of the most lively crowd pleasers ever is Bark in the Park on April 20, when baseball fans can bring their four-legged canine friends for a night of baseball, beer, doggish chaos, and a big time for all.

Editorial on 04/11/2017