Bank takes $75M more from 2 ex-execs

NEW YORK -- The problems at Wells Fargo and its aggressive sales culture date back at least 15 years, and management had little interest in dealing with them until after millions of accounts were opened fraudulently, according to an investigation ordered by the company's board of directors.

The bank's board also clawed back another $75 million in pay from two former executives, Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf and community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt, saying both executives dragged their feet for years regarding problems at the second-largest U.S. bank. Both were ultimately unwilling to accept criticism that the bank's sales-focused business model was failing.

The 110-page report released Monday was prepared by the Shearman & Sterling law firm. It had been in the works since September, when Wells Fargo acknowledged that its employees opened up to 2 million checking and credit card accounts without customers' authorization. Trying to meet unnaturally high sales goals, Wells Fargo employees even created phony email addresses to sign customers up for online banking services.

"[Wells' management] created pressure on employees to sell unwanted or unneeded products to customers and, in some cases, to open unauthorized accounts," the report said.

Many current and former employees have talked of intense and constant pressure from managers to sell and open accounts, and some said it pushed them into unethical behavior. Monday's report backs up those employees' stories.

"It was common to blame employees who violated Wells Fargo's rules without analyzing what caused or motivated them to do so ... [or determine] whether there were responsible individuals, who while they might have not directed the specific misconduct, contributed to the environment [that caused it]," the board said.

The report also said problems in the bank's sales culture date back to at least 2002, far earlier than what the bank had previously said, and that Stumpf knew about sales problems at a branch in Colorado since at least that year.

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said in a conference call with reporters it was "frustrating" to hear that the bank may have had sales problems dating back so long ago.

The report paints the bank's board as being out of the loop on the scope of the sales problems. Asked Monday whether he should resign, Wells Fargo Chairman Stephen Sanger, who has been on the bank's board since 2003, defended the board's actions, saying it has acted properly since the scandal came to light.

"As we got information, we acted appropriately," he said.

Sloan called the report "a necessary examination of what went wrong" at Wells Fargo.

"We accept the board's findings as a critical part of our journey to rebuild trust," he said in a statement. The company will "continue to review the report and incorporate its key findings," he said.

The bank has already paid $185 million in fines to federal and local authorities and settled a $110 million class-action lawsuit. The scandal also resulted in the abrupt retirement last October of Stumpf, not long after he was questioned by congressional panels. The bank remains under investigation in several states and by federal authorities.

The board's report recommended that Stumpf and Tolstedt have more of their compensation clawed back for their negligence and poor management. Tolstedt will lose $47.3 million in stock options, on top of $19 million the board had already clawed back. Stumpf will lose an additional $28 million in compensation, on top of the $41 million the board already clawed back. Along with the millions clawed back from other executives earlier this year, the roughly $180 million in clawbacks are among the largest in U.S. corporate history.

The report was unrelenting in its criticism of Stumpf and Tolstedt, saying that both, when presented with the growing problems in Wells' community banking division, were unwilling to hear criticism or consider changes in behavior. The report repeatedly faulted Tolstedt, calling her "insular and defensive" and unable to accept scrutiny from inside or outside her organization.

The report also found that Tolstedt actively worked to downplay any problems in her division. In a report made in October 2015, nearly three years after a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered the scandal, Tolstedt "minimized and understated problems at the community bank."

When the scandal first broke, Wells said it had fired roughly 5,300 employees as a result of the sales practices. But when that figure was revealed, it was the first time that the board of directors had heard the sales practices problems were of such a large size and scope. According to the report, senior management told the board as recently as May 2015 that only 230 employees had been fired for sales practices violations.

Tolstedt declined to be interviewed for the investigation, the board said, on advice from her lawyers.

Stumpf also received his share of criticism. In its report, the board found that Stumpf was also unwilling to change Wells' business model when problems arose.

The investigation found that Wells' corporate structure was also to blame. Under Stumpf, Wells operated in a decentralized fashion, with executives of each of the businesses running their divisions almost like separate companies.

While there is nothing wrong with operating a large company like Wells in a decentralized fashion, the report said, the structure backfired in this case by allowing Tolstedt and other executives to hide the problems in their organization from senior management and the board of directors.

The internal bank investigation was released just days after an influential shareholder advisory firm said that board members failed to properly oversee the bank.

Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises big investment firms on corporate governance issues, recommended Friday that shareholders vote against the election of 12 of the bank's 15 board members, including Sanger, at the bank's upcoming annual meeting.

The bank's board called that recommendation "extreme and unprecedented."

In a statement Monday, Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of banking advocacy group Better Markets, said he supports Institutional Shareholder Services' recommendation and that the report demonstrates that the board was out of touch or willfully ignorant.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Sweet of The Associated Press, James Rufus Koren of the Los Angeles Times and Laura J. Keller of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 04/11/2017