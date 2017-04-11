Marine's Philippines conviction affirmed

MANILA, Philippines -- A Philippines appeals court on Monday affirmed a regional trial court's conviction of a U.S. Marine and his sentence of up to 10 years in jail for killing a transgender Filipino, whose heirs he was also ordered to compensate.

The Court of Appeals decision seen Monday did not accept Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton's claim of self-defense in killing Jennifer Laude inside a motel room in northwestern Olongapo city after they met in a disco bar in October 2014.

The killing sparked anger in the Philippines and reignited calls by left-leaning groups and nationalists for an end to U.S. military presence in the country.

Pemberton had claimed Laude molested him in the motel room by pretending to be a woman and he had to defend his dignity, but that he had no intention to kill her. He said Laude slapped him when he confronted her for pretending to be a woman.

But the decision penned by Associate Justice Marlene Gonzales-Sison said physical evidence contradicts Pemberton's claim.

"As proven by the prosecution, Pemberton did not leave Laude merely unconscious, but ensured his death by submerging his head inside the toilet bowl," it said.

The court also upheld, with slight modification, the order for Pemberton to pay Laude's heirs more than $90,000 for loss of Laude's income, civil indemnity, moral damages and actual damages.

5 Somali soldiers die in suicide blast

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A suicide bomber detonated explosives at a military academy in the western part of Somalia's capital, killing at least five soldiers, a military officer said.

Two regular-duty colonels were among those who died, as well as the camp's chief trainer, Col. Abdi Hassan said.

The bomber, dressed in a military uniform, walked into the Somali military training camp Monday morning and detonated explosives strapped to his waist near soldiers and officers, said Hassan.

The bomber, posing as a military trainee, had crossed the gate checkpoint and targeted soldiers and officers resting under a tree after their daily military exercises, he said.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan sentences Indian spy to death

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's military sentenced an Indian naval officer to death Monday on charges of espionage and sabotage, officials said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, had been convicted by a military tribunal, the Pakistani army said in a statement. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of Pakistan's armed forces, signed off on the sentence.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif alleged that the spy had official Indian government backing.

Islamabad alleges that Jadhav was an Indian intelligence official who aided and financed terrorist activities in the southwestern province of Baluchistan and the southern port city of Karachi. Pakistan's army released a video shortly after Jadhav's arrest in which he confessed to having spent years sowing unrest in Pakistan. It was not clear whether he was speaking under duress.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry issued a statement dismissing Jadhav's trial as a farce and saying Pakistan had ignored 13 separate requests in the past year to be permitted to offer him consular services.

The ministry statement said Jadhav was kidnapped last year from Iran and that his subsequent presence in Pakistan was never explained credibly. It concluded that his death sentence, if carried out, would be regarded by the Indian government as premeditated murder.

Le Pen: Jews' roundup no blot on France

PARIS -- France's far-right presidential contender has prompted an outcry by denying that the French government was responsible for the roundup of Jews in World War II.

Marine Le Pen, a leading candidate, said Sunday on RTL radio, "I don't think France is responsible for the Vel d'Hiv"-- referring to the Paris stadium where thousands of Jews were rounded up before being sent to Nazi death camps.

About 13,000 Jews were deported by French police July 16-17, 1942, many of whom first were detained under harsh conditions at the indoor cycling stadium.

In all, about 75,000 Jews were sent to Nazi concentration camps from France during World War II. Only 2,500 survived.

Other French presidential candidates and Israel's Foreign Ministry were quick to condemn Le Pen's remark.

"If one doubted whether Marine Le Pen is far-right, there is no doubt anymore," Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon told RTL radio.

Le Pen's main rival in the race, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, said at a news conference Monday that Le Pen made a "serious mistake." Macron is the front-runner in the two-round presidential election that will be held April 23 and May 7.

