Bundy ally says he expected violence

LAS VEGAS — An Idaho man whose photo as an armed protester in Nevada was seen around the world was the only one of six defendants to testify Monday in their trial on charges they wielded weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving cattleman and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy.

Eric Parker was asked during cross-examination about his Facebook post during the confrontation saying that protesters planned to free Bundy cattle “by any means” — and about his comments after the standoff ended in an interview recorded on a cellphone video.

More than 100 unarmed protesters including women and children faced off with about 30 heavily armed federal agents near a gate of a corral in a dry riverbed beneath the highway bridge.“You said this could have potentially turned violent?” prosecutor Nicholas Dickinson asked.

“Absolutely,” Parker answered.

Parker, now 33, was famously photographed prone on the pavement, looking with his rifle through a seam in a concrete freeway barrier toward the federal agents in the U-shaped wash below.