Home /
Family: Avoiding the same mistakes with teens
This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.
Parents and teenagers struggle with one another during the latter’s teenage years. For most parents, these teenage years are difficult and frustrating times. On the opposite end, it’s a very quick and emotional transition from being a child to becoming a ’tween and then a teen.
But there are ways to smooth over the bumpy road ahead. Parents can offer ’tweens, or even 8- and 9-year-olds, increasing opportunities to have control and to shift the hierarchy, which will help their relationship.
Learn about this tip and other ways to avoid common parent/teen pitfalls in Wednesday’s Family section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Family: Avoiding the same mistakes with teens
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.