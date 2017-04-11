Flash flood reported in Arkansas; several residents rescued from homes

Hours of heavy rainfall culminated in a flash flood in southern Arkansas early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 5 inches of rain fell on De Queen in Sevier County, meteorologist Chris Nuttall said from the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, La.

The rainfall led to a flash flood in that area early Tuesday, Nuttall said. Peak flooding was between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., he said.

Several Sevier County residents had to be rescued from their homes, Nuttall said. Parts of First Street, Tall Pines Road and Rockefeller Avenue near the county fairgrounds were flooded, and a stretch of Arkansas 41 between De Queen and Horatio had to be shut down, he said.

Nuttall did not have a count for the number of water rescues that had to be performed.

The rain has since subsided after the storm swept south down into Texas and Louisiana, Nuttall said.

