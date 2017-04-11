Gorsuch oath returns full 9 to high court

WASHINGTON -- Neil Gorsuch was sworn in Monday as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court, placing a devoted conservative in the seat once occupied by Justice Antonin Scalia and handing President Donald Trump a victory in his push to shape the court for decades to come.

Gorsuch, 49, took his judicial oath in the White House Rose Garden with Trump looking on. It was the fulfillment of a vital campaign promise made by Trump to make the appointment of a strict conservative to the Supreme Court a top priority.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, 80, often a swing vote on the court, presided and the other seven justices were present.

Trump said: "Justice Gorsuch, you are now entrusted with the sacred duty of defending our Constitution. Our country is counting on you to be wise, impartial and fair, to serve under our laws not over them, and to safeguard the right of the people to govern their own affairs."

Kennedy's presence was symbolic personally for Gorsuch, who served as a clerk for Kennedy and considers him a mentor. It is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that a sitting justice will serve with a justice who had been his clerk.

About two hours before the Rose Garden ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts administered a separate oath, the one given to all federal officials to support and defend the Constitution, to Gorsuch in a private session at the Supreme Court.

At that ceremony, Gorsuch's wife, Louise, held a family Bible, and his daughters Emma and Belinda looked on.

Scalia had anchored the court's conservative wing for nearly three decades before he died unexpectedly in February 2016. In nominating Gorsuch, Trump said he fulfilled a campaign pledge to pick someone in the mold of Scalia.

Trump called the occasion "momentous" and "historic," noting that his power to appoint was among a president's most important.

"And I got it done in the first 100 days," Trump said. "You think that's easy?"

Democrats have said they consider the seat stolen because Republicans refused to act on President Barack Obama's nominee for the court, Judge Merrick Garland, announced just over a year ago. Senate Republicans refused to hold a hearing for Garland, saying a high court replacement should be up to the next president.

Gorsuch's 66-day confirmation process was swift but bitterly divisive. After Democrats waged a filibuster against him, making it impossible to reach the 60 votes required to advance his nomination to a final vote, Republicans invoked the so-called nuclear option, lowering the threshold on Supreme Court nominations to a simple majority vote.

Gorsuch on Monday alluded to the intensity of the battle, as he thanked the many White House and Justice Department officials who "worked through so many late nights and long weeks" to get him confirmed.

For now, Gorsuch restores the court's conservative shift. The new Senate rules allowing for the confirmation of a justice by a simple majority will prove crucial if Trump gets to fill another opening and replace either Kennedy -- often a swing vote -- or one of the court's liberal justices.

Kennedy and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg are both in their 80s and Justice Stephen Breyer is 78, raising concern among Democrats that Trump may have another opportunity to move the court in a more definitive conservative direction.

Gorsuch mirrored Scalia's originalist approach to the law during his 11 years on the federal appeals court in Denver, interpreting the Constitution according to the meaning understood by those who drafted it. Like Scalia, Gorsuch is a gifted writer with a flair for turning legal jargon into plain language people can understand.

Gorsuch will be put to work immediately. The court meets privately Thursday to consider cases for next term. On the list is a plea that the court decide whether the Second Amendment grants a right to carry firearms outside the home. Another asks whether businesses may refuse to provide wedding services to same-sex couples.

Next week, the court begins its last round of oral arguments for the term. Gorsuch, who in the past has defended the rights of religious objectors to laws they say violate their beliefs, will vote in a major separation of church and state case from Missouri.

"I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation," Gorsuch said at the swearing-in ceremony.

In some ways, Gorsuch is the prototypical justice. He is the 109th man to hold office among the 113 justices in the court's history. All but two of the men were white.

Like five of his colleagues, Gorsuch attended Harvard Law School -- the others went to Yale. He was hired as a Supreme Court clerk by fellow Coloradan Justice Byron White. Because White had retired by then, Gorsuch was loaned to Kennedy for the 1993-94 term.

Gorsuch is different in other ways. Hailing from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, he is the court's only Westerner. Kennedy and Breyer are native Californians, but as Scalia once wrote in an opinion listing the court's lack of geographic diversity, "California does not count."

He also provides the court with something it has lacked since 2010: a Protestant. Gorsuch was raised as a Catholic, but he and his family attend an Episcopal church in Boulder. He joins five Catholics and three Jews on the court.

A few hours after the swearing-in ceremony, Pennsylvania's Allegheny College honored Scalia and Ginsburg with its annual award for civility in public life. The prize noted the enduring friendship between the justices despite their ideological differences.

In her remarks accepting the award, Ginsburg said collegiality "really matters" at the court and urged members of Congress to "lead in restoring harmonious work ways."

