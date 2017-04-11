Griffin passed over for U.S. post

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is nominating a Tennessee state senator -- and not Arkansas' lieutenant governor -- to serve as the next secretary of the Army, the White House has announced.

Mark Green, a West Point graduate, Iraq war veteran and medical doctor from Clarksville, will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin had been in the running for the job. He underwent interviews at the White House and met with Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the Pentagon.

But Mattis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, lobbied for Green to get the job.

"He had my full support during the selection process, and he will have my full support during the Senate confirmation process," the defense secretary said in a written statement.

Mattis predicted Green would "provide strong civilian leadership, improve military readiness and support our service members, civilians and their families."

Trump had originally nominated Vincent Viola, founder of the Virtu Financial electronic trading firm, for the post. But Viola withdrew in early February after struggling to wrap up his extensive business affairs.

After Viola stepped aside, the White House contacted Griffin, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and an Iraq War veteran who has worn a uniform for more than two decades.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said last month that he had encouraged the White House to consider Griffin for the job.

Before his 2014 election as lieutenant governor, Griffin spent four years in Congress, serving for a time on the House Armed Services Committee.

He's now pursuing a master's degree from the Army War College.

In an interview Monday, Griffin said it was nice to be one of the candidates.

"I'm just honored to be in the mix," the Republican from Little Rock said. "I've got nothing but positive things to say about the process and about the person that looks like he's going to get [the job]."

While it "sounded like an awesome opportunity," Griffin said, he's happy with his current employment. Griffin will be up for re-election in 2018.

"I love my job and life in Little Rock," he said.

