Hogs evaluating New Orleans Elite guard

Arkansas plans to keep tabs on 17-under New Orleans Elite guard Kendrick Dandy this spring and summer.

Dandy, 6-4, 170 pounds, of McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans averaged 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot as a junior. He’s communicating with Hog assistant Scotty Thurman

“Arkansas is a good school,” said Dandy, who played for 17-under New Orleans Elite squad in Real Deal in the Rock. “I would love to go there, but there’s a lot of opportunities out there, but they could be one of the top ones.”

Dandy is awaiting that first scholarship offer but is confident it’s coming.

“I just have to show out during the Adidas Gauntlet,” Dandy said. “I could probably get some offers. The offers are going to come. You go out and do your thing on the court; the offers are going to come. Every game you try and show out.”

His ability to hit the outside jumper and drive to the basket gives him the versatility college coaches like.

“I’m a scoring guard,” he said. “I can play the point, and I can play the two at the same time. I’m a real good shooter.”

Dandy was hampered by sore knees due to a growth spurt during Real Deal. A recent trip to the doctor revealed he should add a couple more inches in height.

"I should be around 6-5 to 6-6,” Dandy said.