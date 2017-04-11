Husband kills teacher, 8-year-old

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself.

The murder-suicide spread panic across a city still recovering from a terror attack 15 months ago.

A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, the target of the man she had married months earlier, police said.

The shooting left hundreds of parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.

Faculty members knew Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said.

"No one has come forward to say they saw this coming," Police Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters.

Jonathan Martinez, the 8-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital and died soon after arriving, Burguan said. The 9-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was stabilized at a hospital.

Anderson had a history of weapons use, domestic violence and possible drug charges that predated the short marriage, authorities said.

Smith's mother, Irma Sykes, said her daughter had been friends with Anderson for about four years before they got married.

"She thought she had a wonderful husband, but she found out he was not wonderful at all," Sykes told the Los Angeles Times, adding that Anderson had "other motives."

"She left him, and that's where the trouble began," Sykes said. "She broke up with him, and he came out with a different personality. She decided she needed to leave him."

She did not elaborate further, but said her daughter was a dedicated teacher who took up the profession about 10 years ago after her four children grew up.

Fifteen students ranging from first to fourth grade were in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School, along with two adult aides and Smith, when Anderson emptied a large-caliber revolver and reloaded. Then, he turned the gun on himself.

Marissa Perez, age 9, was in the classroom hiding under a table.

"A boy just walked in with a gun," she said shortly after she and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, were reunited. The two cried, hugged and trembled. Barajas held the sweater her daughter had been wearing. It was speckled with blood.

"He just shot everywhere," Marissa said. "My friend and my teacher. They got shot."

The 600 other students at the school were bused to California State University's San Bernardino campus, several miles away. Television news footage showed students, escorted by police officers, walking off campus hand-in-hand.

As word of the shooting spread, parents raced to the elementary school, some in tears, some praying as they sought information about their children. They were told to go to the high school where they would be reunited with their children.

Four hours later, the children began to arrive at the high school, getting hugs from emotional parents. As the students got off the buses, many of them carrying glow sticks they had been given to pass the time with, police officers applauded and high-fived them.

When the buses first pulled away, some parents stayed alongside, waving and trying to recognize their children inside. Many said their children were too young to have cellphones. Others said the phones rang unanswered.

Jeanette Gordon, who lives near the elementary school, said she sensed something bad had happened as soon as she heard the blare of sirens filling her neighborhood.

As she waited to be reunited with her 11-year-old daughter, she passed the time pacing nervously and texting on her phone.

"I can't wait to see her. I can't wait to see a lot of the kids, all of them," said Gordon, 41. "I'm just trying to stay calm. It's for my daughter. I have to stay calm and pray."

She said she knew her daughter was safe because she had heard from others that authorities had already contacted parents of the wounded children.

"Tragedy has again befallen our city," Police Lt. Mike Madden said Monday.

San Bernardino, a city of 216,000 people about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, was the site of a December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were later killed in a gunbattle with authorities.

An overflow crowd gathered at sunset at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in San Bernardino to mourn and pray for the victims and survivors of Monday's shooting.

"Sometimes all we can do is cry. And today is the day for that," Bishop Gerald Barnes told the gathering. "We'll get up again. We'll move on. We'll become stronger. But today is the day to cry."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Weber, Michael Balsamo, Brian Melley, John Rogers, John Antczak, Amanda Lee Myers and Andrew Dalto of The Associated Press and by Veronica Rocha, Richard Winton and Paloma Esquivel of the Los Angeles Times.

A Section on 04/11/2017